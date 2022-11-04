Football | The ManU hero asked Cristiano Ronaldo for permission to use his new ventilation

Alejandro Garnacho scored the winning goal against Real Sociedad.

Manchester United ended the Europa League group stage with a 1–0 away win over Real Sociedad, when Alejandro Garnacho hit for the first time in the Europa League.

The victory was not enough to lift United to the group win, as the Spanish team’s goal difference was one better. Both mutual matches ended in 1–0 away wins.

The most talked about player on Thursday was the 18-year-old Argentinian Garnacho, who scored the only goal of the match in the 17th minute Cristiano Ronaldo preliminary work.

After the goal, Garnacho was seen asking Ronaldo if he could use the Portuguese’s new fan, in which he crosses his arms over his chest and appears to be sleeping.

Ronaldo gave permission, and so Garnacho separated from his teammates at the end of the congratulations and turned to celebrate like Ronaldo, whom he described as his role model.

“For 18 years and 125 days I have dreamed of this moment. Thank you my idol Cristiano,” Garnacho wrote on Twitter.