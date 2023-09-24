Football | The Manchester United star crashed his 800,000 euro luxury car after the winning game

The English media reported that Marcus Rashford hit a light post.

Football The star striker of Manchester United, who plays in the English Premier League Marcus Rashford survived his Saturday night crash with a bang.

Newspaper The Guardian says that Rashford hit a light pole with his Rolls Royce. The British broadcasting company also reported on the accident BBC and newspapers The Telegraph and The Independent.

The crash happened on Saturday evening near the Carrington training center, where the team had returned from the away match against Burnley moments before.

Rashford played the full minutes in United’s 1-0 away win.

United’s the spokesman characterized the accident as an accident according to the Independent. According to him, Rashford is fine and was not injured in the situation.

However, the Telegraph reports that the player was shocked by the accident.

Rashford’s Rolls Royce is a real luxury car, which the Telegraph and Independent say is worth 700,000 pounds, or just over 800,000 euros.