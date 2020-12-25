Football The Manchester City duo was diagnosed with a corona infection before the football festival – on the day of the killing the most attention is paid to other teams

The corona test results of Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus in Manchester City were positive.

English The Manchester City team, eighth in the Premier League, has been diagnosed with four coronavirus infections, the club informed on Christmas Day.

Two of the positive test scores were from the team staff. Of the players, the infection was found Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesusilla, both of which are standard players in City’s starting line-up.

Walker and Gabriel Jesus are quarantined for at least ten days under the British Coronavirus Protocol. They will miss at least the Newcastle match on the day of Killing and the game against Everton on Monday.

In Britain at the same time, “Boxing Day” is a traditional football festival.

In the Premier League, instead of City and Newcastle’s evening game, the biggest focus is on the two previous fights. At half past three in Finnish time, the match between Leicester City and Manchester United, who are second and third in the league table, will start.

Both took convincing wins in their previous league fight a week ago: Leicester beat second-top team Tottenham on the away field, while United crushed Leeds 6-2 at home.

The teams for the second top match of the day, in turn, can be found on different sides of the league table. In the local battle in London, Chelsea is in fifth place in a steady top-down battle, while Arsenal have sunk as the season progresses into the worst crisis team in the series and even close to relegation positions.