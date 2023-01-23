Monday, January 23, 2023
Football | The manager of an English league team made a crude joke about a Muslim player – ruling: no conscious racism

January 23, 2023
in World Europe
The English Football Association is appealing the 1.5-year suspension of former Crawley Town Manager John Yems.

English former manager of Second Division Crawley Town John Yems63, was banned from soccer for 1.5 years, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. The trustee ban ends in June 2024.

The decision to shelve was made by an independent panel. According to it, Yems’ comments were not about conscious racism.

The English Football Association (FA) clearly disagrees with the decision and demands a longer shelf life for Yems. The FA is appealing the decision.

According to the BBC, Yems used “offensive, racist and Islamophobic” language. Among other things, he joked that a Muslim player is a terrorist.

“A longer punishment is more appropriate,” the FA spokesperson stated.

Weather forecast for Aguascalientes from January 23 to 26, 2023

