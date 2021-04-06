Football The Main Sponsor of the National League is changing at a rapid pace, the website still shows the old sponsor

Tuesday, April 6, 2021
The Main Sponsor of the National League is changing at a rapid pace, the website still shows the old sponsor

April 6, 2021
The Main Sponsor of the National League, ie the women’s main series of football, changes only after a year.

Football According to the national league sponsor, the named name only changes after one season. Subway, which sells filled baguettes, is no longer the Main Sponsor of the National League, but Continental, known for its car tires.

Thus, the new name for the women’s main league in football is entirely the Continental National League.

“The time to start co-operation is particularly opportune: as corona restrictions ease, safe training trips and family mobility are more important than ever. In addition, it is great to highlight the common values ​​of community and people’s equality as we both celebrate their anniversaries, ” Heidi Pihlaja notes in the release.

The women’s main series has been played for 50 years and the tire company turns 150 years old.

The change has been made at an apparently fast pace, as on Tuesday afternoon the National League website was on display the old Main Sponsor.

The national league will start in just over a week on April 17th.

