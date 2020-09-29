Football The main sponsor of the La Liga club insulted the team with a frantic picture

Granada suffered the first defeat of the season as a guest of Atlético Madrid with a score of 1-6.

Football Granada, who will play in the Spanish main league in La Liga, got quite a beating on Sunday, and more water for the mill was hit by the team’s Main Sponsor.

Granada received a lesson from the Atlético Madrid on goal scoring and lost 1–6 in the away field. The star of the hosts had moved from Barcelona Luis Suárez who scored two goals and baited one.

Loss was Granada’s first after two wins of the season, but for the club’s main sponsor, gaming company Winamax, the rude readings seemed too much.

Namely, the gaming company shared a picture of Atlético on Twitter João Félixin from the so-called heat map, which normally shows the player’s movements on the field.

In Félix’s case, the graphics weren’t right, it looked like a penis and butt. Félix scored and scored one goal in the match.

Granada apologized to Winamax, and the gaming company removed its tweet.

Usually sponsors are, by definition, supporters of teams, and it remains to be seen how the relationship between Granada and Winamax will develop over the course of the season.