Football The lynx promise Naatan Skyttä moves to the French club in Toulouse

Offensive midfielder Skyttä will make his debut in the men’s league as early as age 16 in the 2018 season.

Men the big promise of the football league Tampere Ilves Naatan Skytta, 18, will join the French Toulouse FC with a 4.5-year contract, Ilves said on their website.

Offensive midfielder Skyttä will make his men’s league debut at the age of 16 in the 2018 season, and has played a total of 29 league matches and scored nine goals in them. Last season the pace was great: 16 matches, 7 goals and two assists.

“This is a really great opportunity and I’m already looking forward to getting started there. A carefully considered option in this case, after all, there were contacts from other clubs as well. Toulouse was the best option for me, ”says Skyttä.

Toulouse play in France’s second-highest league, and the team is currently second in the league. The club is strongly associated with the history of Finnish football, because Aulis Rytkönen was the first to pave the way for Finnish players in professional fields when he signed a contract with Toulouse in 1952.