Football | The lucky ones have a tough lottery luck – in the European Championship they would face France

Finland will play in the D group at the European Championships in Germany, if it survives the further qualification for the tournament in March.

Provided Finland clears its way to the men’s EC football final tournament, it will face the Netherlands, Austria and France in the initial group D. The initial groups of the final tournament to be played in Germany next summer were drawn on Saturday in Hamburg.

Huuhkajat did not reach the qualifying group for the European Championships, but Finland will meet in March in the further qualifiers. In them, it faces away Wales. If Wales falls, the Huuhkajie will have to find out the winner of the match between Poland and Estonia in the qualifying final. Finland is the home team of a possible qualifying final.

Holland, Austria and France would bring Huuhkaj a really tough challenge.

France and the Netherlands played in the same European Championship qualifying group, where the former was the first and the latter the second. Austria advanced to the final tournament after finishing second in the qualifying group won by Belgium.

France is the silver medal country of the previous World Cup and the champion of the previous World Cup tournament. In the previous European Championships, its journey ended with a loss to Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

The Netherlands was in the semi-finals of the previous World Cup and in the quarter-finals of the most recent European Championship. Austria also reached the quarterfinals in the previous European Championships.