Monday, January 17, 2022
Football The loss to Teemu Puk’s Norwich was the last straw: Everton fired head coach Benitez

January 16, 2022
Everton is only 15th in the Premier League.

Football Everton, who plays in the English Premier League, has been dismissed by head coach Rafael Benitezin. The club confirmed the matter on Sunday.

Benitez became Everton’s head coach in June last year and was only in charge for the lead for less than seven months

Everton is only 15th in the Premier League, and there are six points below the relegation line. The previous 13 league matches resulted in as many as nine losses, the most recent of which came Teemu Pukin as a guest of Norwich on Saturday.

Benitez’s successor has not been named yet.

