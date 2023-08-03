Football | The loss in Molde ate at the HJK camp: “I feel proud of how the team has started this project”

New head coach Toni Korkeakunnas praised his team’s fight.

Helsinki For a long time, the football club was stuck in its big dream, i.e. a place in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

HJK had won the opening leg of the second qualifying round against Molde Fotballklubb Topi Keskinen by hitting 1–0 and disciplinedly defended his lead on the away field.

The award was not received when Christian Eriksen the header of the ball and the goalkeeper Jesse Ostin through in the 74th minute and Ola Brynhildsen scored from a loose ball in the 89th minute.

“On top of that, of course, it’s a big disappointment. We got so close, we were locked in the direct overtime spot a quarter of an hour before the end, and a minute before the end we were locked in the overtime match,” HJK’s coach Toni Korkeakunnas told by phone after the match.

“In that way, a late goal like that and losing because of it is very sad – above all for those boys who fought wonderfully.”

Higher education institution will complete three weeks as head coach of HJK ​​on Thursday. He said the defeat in Molde was the first setback of a short joint project.

Jumping on the moving train was made easier by the fact that Korkeakunnas was part of the Club’s coaching team last season.

“Amidst the sadness, I feel proud of how the team has embarked on this project,” he said.

HJK performed persistently and hung on to the hosts, giving it their all. The match, which went flat, left a lot to be desired, even though Korkeakunnas admitted Molde’s superiority.

“The teasing doesn’t help. Yes, the opponent was better in the name of honesty and probably deserved to go on that way, but I still emphasize this team’s tenacity and attitude – how everything was in the game.”

Direct after Wednesday’s match, HJK, which went back to Helsinki on a charter plane, will play its next match on Saturday in the Veikkausliiga against IFK Mariehamn.

“Today it is sad and it should be sad, and the hating is big. We have time tonight to get the defeat out of our minds. Saturday is the most important game of the season again”, Korkeakunnas reminded.

“We have to stay involved in the championship fight, so we can’t stay in the fire and worry.”

HJK can take a lot of things from the Molde matches. As examples, Korkeakunnas brought up the players’ fight against each other and the effort to do things together.

“We were in the game for a long time against a strong pre-favourite and stuck in the next place.”

HJK pilot said that he told his proteges in the booth that the feeling of Wednesday night is worth remembering.

“We don’t want to experience this again. There were so many disappointed guys there that I believe the defeat will push us even further towards new challenges.”

HJK’s European games continue next week in the third qualifying round of the Europa League against Qarabağ Futbol Klub from Azerbaijan.

“A lot of people participated in the Europa League last year, and that is the next competition after that Saturday’s game. There were also really nice memories from that,” said Korkeakunnas.

“The world doesn’t end here, but of course it’s sad. Still, there was a lot of positive in the team’s expression.”

Molde controlled the ball like in the opening part of the match pair, and Korkeakunnas admitted that HJK did not get their ball game going as well as the team would have liked.

“The attitude we defended with was close to being rewarded, but not this time.”