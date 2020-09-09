Soccer The little ones’ dream of values ​​escaped, however the future seems to be brighter: “He has come like a fish to a pool of water”

In accordance with head coach Juha Malinen, Finland was unable to satisfy Ukraine’s doubles within the European Championship qualifiers for under-21s.

Finland Even a skinny likelihood of a spot within the competitors within the European Championships for males beneath the age of 21 was watered down on Tuesday evening on the actually wet Helsinki Olympic Stadium. The fourth consecutive loss within the qualifiers got here to Ukraine 0-2.

There are three video games left within the qualifiers, however Denmark and Romania are actually out of attain of Finland.

Ukraine settled the sport already within the opening interval Yukhym Konoplian 22. minutes of play and Danylo Sikanin with additional time paint. Within the second interval, Finland grew to become the pinnacle coach Juha Malisen In accordance with him, it was higher to catch the sport, however the final contact of the offensive recreation was lacking in order that Finland might attain the end line.

“It couldn’t be completed [ukrainalaisia] dangerous. The sport of the primary episode was not sufficient to disarm them. There was no one-to-one particular person on the sector the place everybody ought to have made it clear, ”Malinen lamented.

“We weren’t powerful sufficient within the duel, and never at all times well timed sufficient to get into the duel. The second half was a better and extra energetic crew. By means of that, we went additional in assaults, obtained particular conditions and the sport began to show round. I did not fairly get there with the opening sectarian, ”Malinen mentioned.

In Finland there have been three first-timers concerned in opposition to Romania and Ukraine. Probably the most attention-grabbing of them, the rising promise of a 2002-year-old defender in Sweden Robin Tihi in line with Malinen, tailored nicely to the crew.

“He has come like a fish right into a pool of water. Everybody appreciates him, and he’s gone nicely. An open and well-educated younger participant, ”Malinen praised.

Tihi performed as a topper in his acquainted taking part in place when Finland opened the sport, however when he defended, he positioned tighter to the proper in Malinen’s group. In accordance with Malinen, the rationale could be discovered within the process of the nationwide crew beneath the age of 21 to extend gamers to the A nationwide crew.

“I wished to see him there in defensive conditions as a result of there are terribly no defenders on this kingdom. He has lived in Sweden for 18 years. He survived admirably for taking part in [ensi kertaa] taking part in along with Finns within the Finnish method. ”

“If we put such video games into that for 5 years, and he will get an inexpensive quantity of taking part in time at AIK, then the expectation worth is kind of powerful,” Malinen moaned.