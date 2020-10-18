The Ligue 1 football match between Lille and Lens will be played in a very special atmosphere on Sunday evening, October 18. Indeed, the Lille metropolis is one of the areas where it is no longer allowed to go out after 9:00 p.m., the time at which the meeting begins. The North derby will therefore take place behind closed doors in a Pierre Mauroy stadium which will ring a bell for such a meeting. All the more frustrating for Lens supporters as this season, their team is back in both Ligue 1 and this very important derby.

In Lens, the most fervent supporters live very badly not being able to go and encourage the “Sang-et-Or”. This is the case of Richard, supporter of Lens for thirty years. “It’s not easy to live with, he confides. I go to a cafe to watch the matches, when I am in the car I put the radio on … I am always behind them. But it’s true, I would really want to be there. “

So the supporters do what they can: on social networks, in the city, in the shops, or when 5,000 spectators scream for home matches. And that’s particularly important for this derby. “As soon as the calendar comes out, the first date we look at is the match against Losc, says Thomas. Especially since it’s been five years since we played against them. As long as the team knows there’s a whole region behind them, that’s the main thing. “

But for Frédéric, another longtime supporter, the situation prevents living the emotions of the last seasons: “We do not feel the tension that there can be in games with 40,000 spectators. Even on TV, we take less pleasure in watching. We would have liked to have a full stadium against Paris, especially as the The team is doing well at the moment. Having games with 5,000 supporters is not the same. ”

With four victories including one against PSG and a draw for only one defeat, Lens is at the top of the table at the start of the championship. “It eases the frustration a bit”, tempers Laurent, passing through the club shop this weekend, “The supporters accompany the club as best they can. I know that when the bus leaves there may be a special event. So the players know that there is still a good part of the region that supports them.”

Many supporters have indeed considered to cheer the bus of Lensois players from the training center and on the road to Lille. But tonight the door to the Pierre-Mauroy stadium will remain closed for everyone, a first in the history of the two clubs.