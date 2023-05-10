Football | The life of Eetu Vertainen, 24, so far is an example of the unrealistic expectations that a young man faces

A lot of expectations are placed on young players trying to make a breakthrough in the Veikkausliiga, and some are disappointed by how great expectations are not fulfilled. Eetu Vertainen, 24, tells what it was like as a young player in HJK to experience unfulfilled expectations.

Belfast / Helsinki

In football the cycle of playing seasons always includes bringing new players into the limelight at the beginning of the season. The players are then subjected to the expectations of clubs, supporters and the media at the same time.

Sometimes the expectations can become a burden for the player. And the bigger the club, the tougher the expectations.

The striker turns 24 on Thursday Eetu Vertainen is a good example of a player who got into a tough spot as a 19-year-old young striker.

“In retrospect, it’s easy to say that the expectations were unrealistic,” he says.

When starting the 2019 season, Vertainen was practically HJK’s number one striker, even though he had only learned to play at the forefront of the attack for the first time in his career in the previous season.

The previous season had gone quite well for Vertainen. At the age of 18, he had played in a total of 19 Veikkausliiga matches and scored four goals. According to a peer, after the season, his own expectations and the expectations of those around him were high.

The expectations were also reflected in the media. In January 2019, Urheilulehti did a six-page story on Vertainen, which discussed how Vertainen was able to learn from the former top striker who was starting his coaching career at HJK from Mikael Forssell.

In the interview, Forssell explained how Vertaiinen has all the qualities required for the main position: size, skill, strength, finishing ability and explosiveness. In the end, the individual exercises with Forssell were limited to five training sessions.

Media attention raised Vertainen’s own expectations. Four years later, he says he could have been more realistic about his situation.

“I wanted to be the club’s top scorer and I wanted to be expected to score goals. It meant that I had to win the goal exchange. Maybe I shouldn’t have expected so much from myself.”

“ “Somehow it feels like some young players are being created into a phenomenon that doesn’t even exist.”

In the last two seasons, Eetu Vertainen has been looking for a boost to his career from the Linfield team in the Northern Ireland league.

Linfield’s Eetu Vertainen scored a penalty in the Conference League qualifier in Belfast last August.

Starting point was difficult. By education, Vertainen was a midfielder, and in HJK’s second team Klubi-04, he had played a lot in the midfield position. In the 2018 season, HJK’s number one striker was Joao Klausswho won the league’s goal exchange and received the league’s best player award.

Coached HJK at the time Mika Lehkosuo says that at no point did he expect Vertainen to fill anyone’s big boots.

“I feel that the coaches and club management do not put such pressure on the players as is perhaps written in the media,” says Lehkosuo.

According to Lehkosuo, who currently works as the head coach of the under-21 national team, the adulation directed at the players does not only come from the media, but also from other parties, such as agents and the players’ parents.

“Somehow it feels like some young players are being created into a phenomenon that doesn’t even exist. I don’t blame anyone in particular for that. In some cases, the player suffers from it.”

“Of course, Finnish football needs young breakthrough players, and it’s great that in some good clubs, such as Honga and HJK, young players are given responsibility.

HJK’s director of sports Miika Takkulan expectations are always present for young players, whether we wanted it or not.

“The most important thing is that there are people around the player who have as realistic a view of expectations as possible. In the worst case, the player, the players in front of the player and the background teams and the club all have different expectations,” says Takkula.

Vertainen’s development curve was so promising that it raised expectations for him. In his junior years, he had risen above many previously promising players, and the 2018 season in the Veikkausliiga had been an upswing.

“The expectations of all parties rose in such a way that in the 2019 season, a young graduate of our Academy would take on a big playing role in the league team. His role included expectations for goals and assists,” says Takkula.

“ “I didn’t know how to do that at all.”

Eetu Vertainen joined HJK’s league team at the age of 18.

About the season However, 2019 was very difficult for both Vertainen and the entire HJK team. According to the peer, the injury during the training season also had a big impact. He only joined the team properly when the league started.

“It knocked the young boy to the ground when there were no successes. I couldn’t score goals. It didn’t make it any easier to do my own thing when the whole team had a difficult season.”

HJK’s season became a complete flop, and in May 2019 head coach Lehkosuo was fired after eight consecutive winless matches.

According to a peer, his own ineffectiveness was the sum of many things.

“Before that, I hadn’t played as a striker for a long time. It wasn’t until the middle of the 2018 season that I was made a striker. I didn’t know how to do that at all.”

The peer felt special that he was being cheered, and there was so-called hype around him, even though he hadn’t scored any goals at all.

“It was strange. I really couldn’t score back then. I didn’t know how to move like a top player. I didn’t know how to smell where the balls were falling, and I didn’t know how to run to the right places in the penalty area.”

“I was a young colt who didn’t know what he was doing. I trained a lot for the role of a top player, but that kind of skill doesn’t come right away.”

“ “I whipped myself.”

HIFK's Njazi Kuqi (99) struggled for the main ball against Eetu Vertai in the Helsinki local match.

Comparable played 18 consecutive matches without goals during the 2019 season, and it wasn’t until the last match of the season that he scored his first goal of the season.

“It was difficult, really difficult. I have always expected a lot from myself. I whipped myself.”

However, he did not sink to any deep depths.

“I had the idea that there will always be a next season, and I’m still young.”

According to HJK’s sports director Takkula, the attention the players receive and the expectations towards them are fundamentally an opportunity.

“We are after a good cause. The risk then exists if things do not go in the desired direction. Disappointment can be accompanied by thoughts of having let others down.”

I will compare with is a kind of fate mate Enoch Banzawhich received a lot of attention before the 2018 season. The 18-year-old HJK winger Banza was on the cover of Urheilulehti’s Veikkausliiga magazine in April 2018.

“Of course big things are waiting for him and he feels certain pressures as a young player. At first it’s a good feeling when you get attention and there are magazine stories. They believe in you,” says Banza.

In the 2018 season, HJK’s offensive department was of such high quality that Banza couldn’t find a place in it. He played in only five league matches.

“I felt that I didn’t really get the opportunity I deserved.”

Banza, 23, has since played in the league in KPV, RoPS and AC Oulu and in Norway’s first division. Now he is looking for a new boost in his career from Järvenpää Palloseura, where he is on loan from Norway.

Banza says he is in the best shape of his career. In Ykköscup he already scored five goals in six matches and in Ykkös he has scored three goals in four matches.

“Sometimes there are setbacks, and things don’t go as expected. It’s about fudge. Right now I think maybe I needed more time to develop. Not everyone rises to the top right away, even if the audience expects it.”

HJK’s sports director Takkula states that in addition to high expectations, adversity is also part of a player’s growth process.

“When you overcome adversity, you are stronger as a player and as a person. Support is important. On the other hand, it is important not to run away from a difficult situation. Even in difficult moments, everyone should row in the same direction.”

Eetu Vertainen says that he got good keys to life from his family.

Comparable experienced yet another similar season after a miserably successful season in 2019. It was an even more difficult season mentally. He felt that he would be left out in the 2020 season.

“It was a wasted season. I should have been somewhere else looking for new faith in my own doing.”

He states that he has nothing bad to say about the Club, only good things.

Vertainen’s career took off after difficulties when he moved to Ilves for the 2021 season. In retrospect, he considers moving to Tampere a really good decision.

“My friends had left the Club, and they too had been in such a situation that it had been good to change scenery. My time at Ilves was really good. The club was really good, and there were friendly coaches. Big thanks to the coaches and physiotherapists there.”

In Ilves, he only managed to play eleven Veikkausliiga matches when he was sold to St. Johnstone of the Scottish Premier League.

However, the season of the Scottish club, which had won two Cups in the previous season, became very difficult, and after half a year the club ended up loaning the Finnish striker to Northern Ireland’s Linfield. However, the strange turn of events turned out to be a stroke of luck, as Vertainen finally found his goal in Northern Ireland.

Last in the spring of that year, he won the Northern Ireland championship with Linfield and scored four goals in the league. In the recently ended full season, he scored no less than 17 league goals and finished fourth in the goal exchange.

“In Finland, a lot was expected of me and I also expected a lot from myself. It was different here, when nobody really knew who I was. Who the hell is a Finn”, Vertainen said in Belfast at the end of the season.

The success in Northern Ireland was helped by the fact that Vertainen was able to play a full season after a long time.

“After HJK, I didn’t have full seasons. Now I’ve had a peaceful year, and there haven’t been any major problems.”

In Belfast, Vertainen got used to people’s attention again. Locals came out to talk to Linfield’s number one striker on the streets and in restaurants.

“I couldn’t imagine that I would play here. I can say that it is not a bad place. If you want to play in Britain and need a springboard, this is a good place to do it. When you do well here, there are good opportunities to move to England, for example.”

In recent years, some of Linfield’s best players have moved to England’s third league, League One, for example, and some have also made it to Glasgow Rangers, the Scottish Premier League’s top club.

“There are always all kinds of talks, but the talks can disappear right away. Everything is still open. I have options from the UK, but also from the rest of Europe. I consider the League One series to be a very good option.”

Vertainen says his goal is to get to the national team within two to three years.

“We have to take the right next step. I bet that after that the national team is not necessarily terribly far away.”

