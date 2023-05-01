Football | The Leeds players who rudely walked past the young fan apologized for their behavior

“Words are not enough to express how sorry we are for not showing more love to the youngster in the Leeds shirt seen in the video,” the Leeds players said in their message.

English The football players of Leeds, who play in the Premier League, asked for a club on Monday on the homepage apologize for his behavior towards the club’s young supporter. A video of the Leeds players leaving their hotel in Bournemouth went viral on social media on Sunday.

The departure of the players was followed by supporters, some of whom had autograph books in their hands. However, based on the video, the players did not pay any attention to the fans when they walked past them. The young supporter mentioned in Leeds’ apology message tried to get the players’ attention by, among other things, waving at them – unsuccessfully.

The players said that on match days they do a walk, before and after which they stop for pictures and autographs.

“However, there is no excuse for ignoring the fans. If the parents of the fan in the video wearing a Leeds shirt could let us know about themselves, we would be grateful,” the players’ message stated.

of Leeds the season has been sticky, and the team lost away to Bournemouth 1-4 on Sunday. Leeds are 16th in the table, but only a point behind the bottom of the relegation zone. The players also regretted their poor play.

“Leeds supporters travel in droves across the country and deserve more than this,” the message said of Sunday’s show.