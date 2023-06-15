Football | The league player disappeared on the Love Island TV series and was fired – the coach made fun of the situation

The Welsh goalkeeper chose a reality TV series rather than playing for the Irish team.

of Ireland the goalkeeper of Shelbourne, who plays in the Football League Scott van der Sluis, 22, has made an unusual career decision. On Wednesday evening, it appeared that he has joined the reality TV series Love Island, according to, among other things, an Irish news site Independent.

Shelbourne head coach Damien Duff says that van der Sluis will not return to the team, even if he drops out of the program in the early stages.

“Scott is a nice guy. “He’s been great here but he’s off to Love Island and he’s not coming back to us,” Duff confirms to the Independent.

However, Duff is now set to watch Love Island despite not having watched reality TV for 25 years. Duff also poked fun at the situation.

“I was shocked and saddened that Scott chose a villa in Mallorca full of beautiful single women over me, the team staff and the players.”

Van der Sluis says the invitation to Love Island was an opportunity she couldn’t refuse.

“This is a new and exciting opportunity to make a change in life.”

Welshman van der Sluis moved to Shelbourne last year and has not played in a league game. Instead, he played in several cup matches.