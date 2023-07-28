Genoa – “My Liguria”, the regional promotion brand of the Liguria Region will also be featured on the shirts of local football teams for next season. The sponsor will be reserved for clubs playing in a professional league, i.e. Genoa in Serie A, Sampdoria and Spezia in Serie B, Entella and Sestri Levante in Lega Pro. For next season, 1.34 million have been made available: €580,000 for Genoa, €340,000 each for the two teams in Serie B and €40,000 each for those in Lega Pro.

As usual, as well as on the players’ shirts, the logo will be visible in the access areas to the home pitch, on digital tickets and on team coaches. Dedicated spaces will be set up in the changing rooms assigned to the visiting teams with promotional images of Liguria, on the backdrops of the interviews in city stadiums and sports training centres. The companies will provide for the construction of promotional videos with players and coaches known by the general public and highly popular. Videos that will be used for the social campaigns of the Region, also in the field of health prevention. “The world of sport and, in this case, football, represents a communication vehicle with enormous social, media and economic impact and we are sure that Genoa, Sampdoria, Spezia, Entella and Sestri Levante will be able to promote our beautiful land in the best possible way – comments the president Giovanni Toti – this year, after the promotion of the logo also on the caps of Pro Recco, the strongest team in the world in water polo, we have decided to expand the diffusion of the brand also through new territorial catchments of the public. the promotion of the Liguria brand in its various components is upon us”.

The governor underlines that “we continue to invest in a sector, that of tourism, which is constantly growing, as evidenced by the attendance data in our region and this is also thanks to a promotion of our beautiful territory. After the Sanremo Festival with the postcard of the Liguria which has entered the homes of viewers, 2023 was characterized by a greater promotion on international markets, starting both from those that have rewarded us in the past year such as Switzerland, France, Germany, Austria and Benelux, and from markets such as Scandinavia and North America”. For Toti, “we made the best use of the Ocean stops Race in the USA and Denmark, one of the most important international sporting events of 2023, without forgetting the Boat Show which will close the summer in Liguria. And then, starting next month, everyone will be cheering on the teams that will take our beautiful Liguria around Italy”.