Compromised Liverpool and Chelsea ended in a goalless draw.

West Ham striker Jarrod Bowen could save the club’s Manager by David Moyes job, at least for the time being. On Saturday, Bowen scored two goals in the first half as West Ham beat Everton in their Premier League home game.

When no more goals were scored in the match, the situation starts to get difficult for Everton’s manager For Frank Lampard. Everton have been playing in the English top flight since 1954, but the team is now stuck below the relegation zone. Everton have now played eight games in a row without a win.

Everton are in 19th place, level on points with last-place Southampton. Both have 15 points. Wolverhampton, which is in the first place in the relegation zone, has 17 points.

Before Saturday’s match, West Ham was also below the relegation line, but the victory raised the score to 18 and the ranking to 15th. Moyes may be able to sigh at least for a while.

Home team Liverpool and Chelsea ended in a goalless draw in the early afternoon match. The traditional big clubs have played a slow season, as Liverpool is eighth in the league table and Chelsea is only tenth.

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz got the ball into Liverpool’s goal at the beginning of the match, but the shot was disallowed for offside. Chelsea was the more active of the teams, but admittedly, even they couldn’t get the ball into the back of the net.

Chelsea’s new acquisition in the 55th minute of the match Myhailo Mudryk got on the field. The Ukrainian flashed his speed and technique on a few occasions, which certainly pleased the away fans. The match was his first in the Premier League.

The winger Mudryk arrived at Chelsea in January from Shakhtar Donetsk, and the transaction amount has been reported to be as much as one hundred million euros. Shakhtar’s chairman has publicly announced that the club will donate 25 million dollars (about 23 million euros) of the sum to support Ukrainian soldiers and their families.

For Liverpool’s head coach For Jurgen Klopp the match was the thousandth of his coaching career. Cesar Azpilicueta in turn played his 500th match for Chelsea.

Premier League on Saturday: Bournemouth-Nottingham Forest 1-1, Leicester-Brighton 2-2, Liverpool-Chelsea 0-0, Southampton-Aston Villa 0-1, West Ham-Everton 2-0.