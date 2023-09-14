Football | The judge who oppressed the whistleblowers will go to prison for a tax crime

Soccer referee Svein Oddvar Moen, who is remembered for the World Cup qualifying game between Finland and Iceland, received a four-month prison sentence.

Norwegian top level soccer referee Svein Oddvar Moen has received a four-month unconditional prison sentence for tax evasion, says the country’s public broadcasting company NRK.

Moen failed to pay taxes between 2014 and 2020 for more than one million Norwegian kroner, or more than 87,000 euros. It was income from international referee duties, which Moen failed to declare to the taxman.

The prosecutor did not believe that Moen acted intentionally in the case seeking financial gain. In Norway, the maximum penalty for gross negligence is six years in prison.

Moen, 44, will serve 120 days in jail. In addition, he has to pay a fine of 100,000 Norwegian kroner, or about 8,700 euros.

Moen admitted his actions. He told NRK that he accepts the verdict and the related consequences. He also said that he is not going to stop his judicial career despite the prison sentence.

Moen is best remembered in Finland for the men’s World Cup qualifying match in October 2016, where Huuhkajat faced Iceland away from home.

In extra time of the match, Iceland scored a 3–2 winning goal, when Ragnar Sigurðsson the Finnish goalkeeper kicked the ball into the goal Lukas Hradecky out of control. The Finns protested the then captain by Niklas Moisander lead hit furiously.

Moen, who was one of UEFA’s top referees, was suspended after the match for not sending Moisander, who had ripped his shirt, out of the match.

During his career, Moen has also refereed the Champions League, among other things. Today, he no longer works at the national level.