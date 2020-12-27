Football The Judge-dismissed Handicap spoke when Leeds stretched to victory from Burnley

The only goal of the match was already 5 minutes.

Series climber Leeds stayed a safe distance from football’s English Premier League relegation when it knocked down Burnley 1-0 in Sunday’s early game. The only one finished the match from the penalty kick Patrick Bamford already in the 5th minute of the game. The finish was already the tenth for the season for Bamford.

Burnley, who has been touring in the last spot, had avoided a loss in his previous four games. The continuation of the lossless pipe was still in the blank, however Ashley Barnesin handsome handicap was dismissed by the referee Robert Jonesin whistling his whistle before hitting. In the judge’s view, Leeds guard Evening Meslier was a violated situation, although Burnley and many others thought Meslier was the more violating party in the situation itself.

“Sometimes in 1-0 victories you have to grate to the fullest, and so it is now. And if we hadn’t done it, we wouldn’t have gotten three points, ”Bamford said with satisfaction To the BBC.

The Leeds goal-scorer commented diplomatically on the tie.

“There were a lot of fouls in the game that could have been condemned in any way. I think the referee did his job throughout the game. ”

In the Premier League West Ham-Brighton, Liverpool-West Bromwich and Wolverhampton-Tottenham are still played today.