Under the coat there is a green and black shirt, reminiscent of a surgeon’s ‘overalls’, and shoes in place of the stethoscope. She is ready to take to the soccer field Italian national doctors. The presentation today atSapienza University of Rome. The ‘three points’ of victory will be solidarity and help to the non-profit world, to do good for others. The team is heterogeneous and covers multiple specialties, from the family doctor to the infectious disease specialist, to the Physiatry teacher. And the age also ranges from 26 to 65, from graduate student to university professor.

If this evening the national football team beats Ukraine and qualifies for the next European Championships “we want to challenge the Azzurri to celebrate. We are launching an appeal to coach Spalletti who we would be proud to have with us”. Thus, through Adnkronos Salute, the Italian national doctorsSelf Spalletti, the coach of the national team, is banking on Gianluca Scamacca to beat Ukraine, the doctors’ bomber is Andrea Bernetti, physiatrist and full professor of medicine and rehabilitation physics at the University of Salento. “After the first goal I would also like a hug from Spalletti”, jokes the striker who has the right physique Lukaku. The goalkeeper is Gianluca Russo, an infectious disease specialist. The director and number 10 is Antonio Racciati, a family doctor. The module? “The 442 – Vito Trincheri, infectious disease specialist and president of the Italian National Doctors’ Team, explains to Adnkronos Salute – but the message of this adventure of ours is solidarity”.

The coach of the national team of doctors is Gianfranco Merafino e

the testimonial is Marco Tardelli

. “They will do well, it’s a good initiative and I’m here to encourage them,” said the former world champion. The rector of Sapienza University, Antonella Polimeniand the president of the Italian Paralympic Committee, Luca Pancalli.

“This project is part of the numerous initiatives that Sapienza is carrying out – stated the rector Polimeni – to promote the principles of solidarity and inclusion through all available tools. Our university community has long been committed to dissemination among young people of the culture of sport as a means of transmitting social values ​​and healthy lifestyles. Sport itself represents in all its forms a universal model that unites everyone and which contributes to tackling one’s educational and human path in the best possible way”.

“We firmly believe – remarked Trinchieri – that sport can be an optimal vehicle for obtaining results that are difficult to achieve in any other way. For this reason we have decided to take off our lab coats and take to the football fields ourselves to try to make our contribution , and I sincerely thank the rector Antonella Polimeni who supported and encouraged our project by making the beautiful Sapienza Sport sports center available to us for training