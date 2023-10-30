Monday, October 30, 2023
Football | The Italian man wanted to see his favorite team's match – the attempt ended in tragedy

October 30, 2023
A tragic accident happened at Napoli’s home stadium on Sunday.

With legendary The Serie A match between Napoli and Milan was played at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium on Sunday. The match ended with a score of 2–2. The meeting between the top teams gathered a lot of spectators in the huge stadium.

Two supporters of the visiting team, who were left without an entrance ticket, tried to watch the game by illegal means. The two decided to climb into the stadium through the tunnel outside. The tunnel was quite high, so the attempt was dangerous.

The duo the kidnapping ended sadly. 42 years old Scotto Di Luzio fell down and succumbed to his injuries. According to Italian media, the beam on the duo’s climbing route broke, causing Di Luzio to fall 20 meters.

Information about the accident was only received on Monday. Di Luzio was reported missing, after which his friend reported the incident to the police, tells La Gazzetta dello Sport. According to the newspaper, Di Luzio’s body was found in an abandoned parking lot under the stadium.

