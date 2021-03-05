Football The issue of football’s eternity from a hand error gets a new interpretation – it says Fulham’s goal would have been approved on Thursday

The IFAB, which decides on the rules of football, corrects the rule of a hand error in a goal situation.

Football eternity issues are hand errors i.e. when they whistle for a free kick and when not. Now the governing body for football rules (IFAB) has made one change to the hand rule, according to the news agency AFP.

The new rules will officially take effect on July 1, but according to IFAB, the new rule can be introduced earlier in different leagues and tournaments.

The accident will no longer count as an accidental hand foul, after which another player on the team will score a goal or have a chance to score, IFAB announced on Friday.

A new interpretation of the rules was made just under a day after the goal in the English Premier League match had been abandoned on that basis. In a match between Fulham and Tottenham on Thursday night Josh Majan the goal was scored after a var check as the ball had previously hit a teammate Mario Leminan on. The verdict was fierce as Fulham lost the match 0-1.

“We need common sense. We try to make football so clean and sterile that it becomes unreal, ”Fulham’s manager Scott Parker said after the match.

“As the interpretation of hand errors has not always been consistent due to the misapplication of the rules, IFAB members confirmed that any contact of a player’s hand or arm with the ball is not an offense,” IFAB states in a statement.

One the interpretive thing has always been what the unnatural position of the hand means. That’s one reason to whistle a hand mistake. IFAB clarified this as well.

“A player is considered to have made his body naturally larger when the position of his arm or arm is not the result or justifiable of the movement of the player’s body in that situation,” states IFAB.

New interpretations of the rules were made at IFAB’s annual meeting.