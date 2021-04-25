Football The Irish prime minister said Uefa was “reckless” in his demand for fans to enter the European Championships

Uefa announced on Friday that the Irish capital and Bilbao, Spain, could not serve as venues for the postponed European Championships. The Irish Prime Minister does not understand Uefa’s demands.

Irish prime minister Micheal Martin said on Sunday that Uefa, the European Football Association, is “reckless” in how absolutely it requires fans to enter the European Championships. The demand led to Dublin being dropped from the European Championship host cities.

The Irish Football Association and the Basque Government said they could not guarantee that a certain minimum number of spectators would be allowed to attend the matches.

In Dublin was to play three first-division matches and quarter-finals transferred to St. Petersburg to London. Seville, Spain, has replaced Bilbao as a race city.

“I think Uefa was frankly reckless in demanding public access to the matches. Letting the audience go too early is, in my view, the wrong decision for football organizations, and I never thought it would be a realistic option, ”Martin told Irish broadcaster RTE.

Martin pointed out that the incidence rates of the coronavirus are still high “across Europe” and Ireland could not go ahead with things as it eased the shutdown measures that had been in place for months on end.

The European Championships will be held in eleven different countries from June 11 to 11. July.

Uefan chairman Alexander Ceferin has said it is possible to “guarantee a safe and festive environment” for fans “at every match”.

Budapest, St Petersburg, Baku, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Rome and London have all promised to guarantee audience numbers of between 25% and 100% of stadium capacity.

Nearly 5,000 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Ireland during the pandemic, with a population of five million, and the country has been in a third closed state since December.