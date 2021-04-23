Football The investment bank, which pledged billions to the Football Super League, acknowledged the error: “Let’s learn from this

JPMorgan Chase had to fund the Super League with 3.5 billion euros.

US Bank JPMorgan Chase announced on Friday that it made an error assessment related to the Football Super League. The bank had to finance the teams participating in the league with a total of 3.5 billion euros.

The series of major European clubs was announced on Monday, but outright opposition from fans, players and coaches prompted nine teams out of 12 to announce their withdrawal within a few days.

“We are clearly misjudging how this agreement would be seen in the wider football community and how it could affect members of the community in the longer term. We are learning from this, ”the bank’s press release said, according to AFP.

Alun originally teams were supposed to be from England, Spain and Italy, but so far all six English teams have withdrawn, as have Atlético Madrid, AC Milan and Internazionale.

All that remains are Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.