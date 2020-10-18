Football The injury to Liverpool star topper Virgil van Dijk seems bad

The reigning champion received two setbacks in one match.

Liverpool star defender Virgil van Dijk was injured in a Premier League match against Everton on Saturday. Liverpool’s losses didn’t fall short of this when Thiago Alcantara also got a knockout in a game that ended 2-2.

Van Dijk’s knee will be throbbing for ten minutes when he hit Everton’s goalie Jordan Pickfordin with. The situation looked bad and no doubt was, but Pickford was not warned.

Alcantara was injured when the game became more physical, and he had to leave the field. Brazilian striker Richarlison received a red card.

Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp Alcantara said at a post-match press conference that Alcantara felt injured in the same situation as Richarlison.

“Let’s see if it’s true or not, but if he felt that way, the matter needs to be checked,” Klopp said of Alcantara’s bump on Liverpool’s website.

Van Dijkin Klopp did not know exactly the situation, but was afraid of the worst. “I don’t know how serious it was, but it doesn’t look good.”

“Virgil has played for us, I don’t even know how many games in a row. He’s played with pain and a little in all situations, but he couldn’t continue, and it doesn’t know good, ”Klopp said.