Football The incredible magic of Lionel Mess continued – at the same time it was seen that the right foot is indeed weaker

Argentina dropped 3-0 in the Venezuelan World Cup qualifiers.

Soccer star Lionel Messi led Argentina to a convincing 3-0 victory over Venezuela in the South American World Cup qualifiers on Saturday, while an incredible statistic continued.

Messi were given a gift! The ref dubiously awarded them a penalty 82 minutes into the match, which was neatly put away by Messi.

The scorer was Messi Angel Di Mariallewho lifted his goal in front of the moving Mess.

Messi wins the ball from behind and shoots it from the air with his right foot. The hit was so impure that it didn’t make it clear which foot was stronger.

Keeper Wuilker Farinez guessed, however, the other direction, and the ball bounced into the net.

Mess have played 159 matches in the national team and scored 81 goals in them. There are 49 goals.

The importance of the fair to his team is, of course, enormous. This is also shown by the statistics of the statistical service Opta, according to which Argentina lost the match in which Messi scored the last time more than 12 years ago.

In November 2009, Spain outperformed 2-1.

Argentina is second in the South American World Cup qualifiers after Brazil, and a place for the World Cup corners in Qatar is already certain.