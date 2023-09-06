Football | The increase in the threat level of terrorism can be seen in Sweden as tighter security measures in the European Championship qualifiers

Sweden will face Austria at home on Tuesday next week.

Swedish the August decision of the security police Säpo to raise the threat level of terrorism from three to four is also reflected in the matches of the country’s national football team.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet says that there will be tighter security measures than usual in the European Championship qualifying match next week in Solna, near Stockholm.

“The level of security is already very high, but we are making small changes”, security manager of the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) Martin Fredman tells Aftonbladet.

In the communication between SvFF and Säpo, no individual threat to the event or the team has come up. However, you should be aware of the seriousness of the matter.

“We have technical solutions at the entrance and measures to limit the movement of vehicles [stadionin] outside,” says Fredman.

Swedish the capacity of the national team’s home stadium, Friends-arena, is around 50,000 spectators. There is a large shopping center between the stadium and Solna railway station.

“I urge everyone to arrive early because the checks take more time,” says Fredman.

“There are several reasons not to be in the crowd.”

The security of the Swedish national team has also been strengthened with various measures related to travel and accommodation. Fredman does not open the matter in more detail.

Sweden will face Austria in their home match on Tuesday next week. The country continues the European Championship qualifiers this Saturday with an away match against Estonia.

Terrorism the scale of the threat assessment is five-step. The last time the threat of terrorism was at the fourth level in Sweden was from the end of 2015 to the beginning of 2016.