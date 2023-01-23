Football | The imprisoned Dani Alves has told three different versions of the suspected sex crime

Alves also changed his lawyer and has been transferred to another prison.

Brazilian foot star Dani Alves has been in pretrial detention since last Friday on suspicion of a sex crime. In the interrogations, he has told three different versions of the events.

Alves, 39, is suspected of the sexual violence that happened in the Sutton nightclub at the end of December. The woman who accused Alves said that the player touched her under her underwear.

Alves initially denied the claims and said he had never met the woman in question. Later, Alves stated that he has seen the woman but nothing happened, say the Spanish, among others sport.es and Marca. The most recent version is that, according to Alves, the woman jumped on him.

Alves’s brother Ney Alves stated according to sport.es in the Fiesta program that the whole family is powerless in Dani Alves’ situation.

“I think the lawyer is not doing the right thing,” said Ney Alves.

The Alves family changed lawyers. Alves is now represented by a lawyer with more experience in criminal matters.

For the Alves family, the situation is also difficult because, according to sport.es, the financial situation of several members of the Alves family depends on Alves’ income.

Alves was also transferred to another prison on Monday. According to Marca, the reason was Alves’ safety. Now he has a cell with, among other things, his own shower.

If found guilty, Alves could face 4 to 12 years in prison.

Alves is a former Barcelona player who represented the Mexican team Pumas this season. The club fired Alves due to suspicions of sex crimes.

