Football | The IFK Mariehamn player opens up about long away trips: “It can be a bit of a shock”

IFK Mariehamn travel a lot. It is the harsh fate of a remote team surrounded by the sea.

The team leaves for each away game trip first by ship and then continues by bus. In the worst case, after landing in Turku or Helsinki, the team has to drive across the country to Oulu or Vaasa.

Then we play full-on football in Finland’s best league. After the game, the same rally starts in the other direction.

To the team trips often last overnight and continue in the morning when the ship docks at the port. The length of an individual game trip is not so much measured in hours, but in days.

Played in Mariehamn for several years Robin Sid has experienced numerous long away trips. He says that the longest trips last up to a couple of days.

“If we have a match in Vaasa, we go to Turku on a ship that leaves in two days. We will be home two days later, which is the longest journey. The trip to Helsinki takes a day,” Sid opens.

Sid says that the outward journey is often easier, while after the match you can feel tired and traveling tastes like wood. However, you get used to traveling before long.

“For new players, it can be a bit of a shock to sleep on a ship,” says Sid.

“What’s more difficult about traveling is the time it takes, and especially after the game it can feel like the journey has been long. We have to think about whether we will train when we come back to the island. Coaching takes them into account. Meals and other things are well taken care of.”

Continuous traveling puts a strain on players and puts recovery at a really high value. Boat trips are the best parts of gaming trips, because there you can lie down properly.

“We have cabins available and you can sleep there. Maybe it’s not that kind of normal cruising, it’s not that kind of partying. When you play here for a season, the ship and the cabin are more places to rest,” Sid describes.

On the ship, the players are not packed into a cramped bus and are allowed to move freely.

“We have meetings and other things related to the game and shared meals, but you can pretty much go as you like, everyone has slightly different habits. Some play cards. Everyone has their own style of traveling.”

With Sid has a positive attitude even on long trips. For the team, he sees it as a strength rather than a hindering factor.

“We get to spend a lot of time together with the gang, which helps create team spirit. So you can also turn traveling into an advantage.”