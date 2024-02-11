Sunday, February 11, 2024
Football | The icon spoke with rage, Hradecky drove the audience wild

February 11, 2024
Leverkusen, represented by Lukas Hradecky, was crushing in the top match of the Bundesliga against Bayern Munich.

Bayer Leverkusen was crushing in the top match of the German Bundesliga, knocking out perennial winners Bayern Munich 3-0 on Saturday night. Finnish national team goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky already saved the tenth clean sheet of the season and after the match was able to have a pleasant rest.

Leverkusen has played a dazzling season, and the team's unbeaten streak is already 31 matches long, including all competitions. With Bayern's victory, the series lead increased to five points.

The championship is a two-way deal, as the third-placed Stuttgart, having played less matches, is already 15 points behind Leverkusen. There are 13 rounds left in the season.

After the match, the moods among the teams were naturally completely opposite. The home team's players enjoyed the important points, and Hradecky got to sing and shout to the supporters while the rest of the team enjoyed themselves on the green.

See also  Urban planning There will be no relief in the near future from the Kallio kindergarten drop - the kindergarten planned for the school yard was put on ice

The entire coaching group, the head coach, also joined the celebration Xabi Alonso under.

There wasn't much singing in the guest camp. One of the icons of the team Thomas Müller would speak angrily in the post-match interview.

The criticism of my own team was long and heated.

“Frankly speaking, it pisses me off. I miss more balls from our players. We are much better at that practice. It's ok to feel pressure, but the game has to have energy and release. We lack them”, Müller's message was heard.

The winning goal of the match was completed by the one on loan from Bayern Josip Stanišić in the 18th minute of the match. Alex Grimaldo doubled the lead early in the second half, and Jeremy Frimpong sealed Final readings in the last moments.

