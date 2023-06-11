Football | The HJK pilot said about his team’s game: “We have problems from wonderful moments”

HJK defeated KTP, but according to head coach Toni Koskela, there should be many more goals.

HJK has gotten to taste winning after a dark May. Now KTP fell after a tight fight with goals 1–0 (0–0).

“Three important points and a clean sheet”, HJK’s head coach Toni Koskela tightly.

However, the important points didn’t come without a fight, as the Kotka team kept HJK well at ease.

The Club scored its only goal from a penalty kick in the second half of the match, Bojan Radulović shot the ball into the goal.

“We should score more goals in those goal positions,” Koskela commented on his team’s ineffectiveness.

“If you get to try three times within fifteen seconds at the spot with no opponents, you can almost expect one to go in. There would be no need to get excited when the game was 2–0.”

KTP’s Daan Klinkenberg and HJK’s Bojan Radulovic in a ball fight on Sunday.

Strongafter an early season that started with three wins, HJK faltered, and in the end the team only won one match in May.

It also surprisingly bounced out of the Finnish Cup in the third round in Honga’s handling.

HJK is still at the top of the Veikkausliiga, but its points have for the most part come sporadically from draws. It is difficult to build a sustainable result on that.

Now, however, the people from Helsinki have managed to turn their course and return to winning ways. First, the club beat FC Lahti, now KTP, who were promoted to the league, fell.

The club however, the position in the top bracket is not as stable as, for example, the league leader Kuopio Palloseura, which is constantly winning. HJK is uncertain, and must not give its opponents that last, decisive nail.

“We have problems from wonderful moments that shouldn’t be problems,” Koskela said.

Koskela mentioned goal scoring as the most important development target for his team.

Although HJK has scored the most goals in the Veikkausliiga, they have only scored four goals in their last five Veikkausliiga matches.

“We have young players who, in a certain way, are learning that the expectation at HJK is that you have to win every game. Compared to that, we have a good amount of surfaces. The work continues.”

Veikkausliiga on Sunday:

AC Oulu–Inter 1–1 (0–1)

FC Lahti–Haka 1–0 (0–0)

VPS–KuPS 0–2 (0–1)

IFK Mariehamn–SJK 0–2 (0–1)

Ilves–Honka 1–1 (0–0)

HJK–KTP 1–0 (0–0)