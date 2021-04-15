Football The HJK camp rejoices when the juniors finally get to the guided outdoor exercises: “We have to go on the tip of responsibility all the time”

Timo Muurinen, Executive Director of HJK ​​ry, emphasized on Thursday that the fight against the coronavirus continues.

The metropolitan area decision of the corona coordination group to allow under-20s to exercise the HJK ry’s executive director Timo from the Wall.

People under the age of 20 can continue their outdoor exercises from Monday next week.

“This is great news that has been long awaited. Football and other sports have been tried here, ”Muurinen told HS on Thursday night.

Muurinen felt that the decision was due to the fact that the Finns have succeeded in fighting the coronavirus as a nation as a whole. As a result, the situation has turned for the better.

“Of course, I still remind you that both football clubs and other players are fighting the corona,” he added.

Walled According to HJK, juniors must continue to avoid, among other things, drills where players are often in contact with each other.

“Returning to the so-called new normal must be done smartly and in stages. We will provide new guidelines on how to proceed. We have to go at the forefront of responsibility all the time. ”

Relaxing the restrictions tells Muurinen that the threat still exists.

“As we move towards summer and the best football season, we no longer want to go backwards, but to get in a better direction all the time. We all have a responsibility now, and we have to take a booth for that. ”

At HJK According to Muurinen, there are almost 3,000 juniors under the age of 20.

According to Muurinen, the number of players aged 13–19 who can now get into training has grown “insanely” over the past five years.

“This affects a total of about a thousand players who can now get back to near normal. By almost normal, I mean that we still know that the fight against the corona will continue. ”

Although young people will continue to be able to practice in a guided environment in the future, Thursday’s policy does not apply to the interior. The government’s exit strategy is also of concern to the sports community.

Deputy Mayor of the City of Helsinki Nasima Razmyar (sd.) told HS on Thursday that it was concerned about the signal the government is sending with its strategy.

“I’ll say bluntly that I really wonder a lot about how it’s possible for bars to open before children’s hobbies. Unfortunately, it doesn’t fit into my world of thought, ”Razmyar told HS.