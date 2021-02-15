Pukki scored two goals on Saturday in a 4-1 win over Stoke.

Men national football team striker Teemu Pukki found his missing finish line on Saturday. Norwich’s top man struck two hits when Stoke crashed 4-1 in England’s second-division Championship series.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke reveal To the Eastern Daily Pressthat behind the discovery of Puk’s vibe was the extra time spent on the training ground.

“I’ve never seen Teemu do so much extra work with shooting and finishing,” Farke said.

“I was a little worried, Did it already over, but he did exactly the right thing. He looked incredibly sharp in his movements. ”

Norwich lead the Championship by a point difference before Marcus Forssin represented by Brentford. Swansea, who played two matches less, is five points away from Norwich.

Buck is in fourth place on the paint exchange with 13th finish.