Friday, June 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | The head coach of PSG was arrested for discrimination

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | The head coach of PSG was arrested for discrimination

The coach of the Parisian club PSG has been arrested, says RMC Sport.

Parisian the head coach of the football club PSG Christophe Galtier, 56, was under investigation while serving as head coach of OGC Nice. Galtier worked at the club in 2021–2022.

At the time, Galtieri was accused of, among other things, discrimination and racism.

The former sports director of the Nice club Julien Fournier has revealed that Galtieri expressed via email that he does not want “too many black or Islamic players in the team”.

Now several French media are reporting that the police arrested the coach of Paris Saint-Germain on Friday morning.

Galtieri’s adopted son has also been arrested, says the Frenchman RMC Sport. John Valovic-Galtier has served as his father’s assistant coach.

Galtier has previously denied all accusations and said he was “very upset”.

“They have hurt me deeply,” Galtier said at a press conference in the spring Get French Football News by.

See also  United States | Former Republicans and Democrats form a new party - The goal is to participate in the 2024 presidential election

Galtieri’s contract with PSG expires in 2024. However, the Qatari-owned club is expected to fire him during the current summer.

Galtier led PSG to the French league championship last season.

#Football #coach #PSG #arrested #discrimination

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Universum renews itself and commits to the democratization of knowledge

Universum renews itself and commits to the democratization of knowledge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result