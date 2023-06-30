The coach of the Parisian club PSG has been arrested, says RMC Sport.

Parisian the head coach of the football club PSG Christophe Galtier, 56, was under investigation while serving as head coach of OGC Nice. Galtier worked at the club in 2021–2022.

At the time, Galtieri was accused of, among other things, discrimination and racism.

The former sports director of the Nice club Julien Fournier has revealed that Galtieri expressed via email that he does not want “too many black or Islamic players in the team”.

Now several French media are reporting that the police arrested the coach of Paris Saint-Germain on Friday morning.

Galtieri’s adopted son has also been arrested, says the Frenchman RMC Sport. John Valovic-Galtier has served as his father’s assistant coach.

Galtier has previously denied all accusations and said he was “very upset”.

“They have hurt me deeply,” Galtier said at a press conference in the spring Get French Football News by.

Galtieri’s contract with PSG expires in 2024. However, the Qatari-owned club is expected to fire him during the current summer.

Galtier led PSG to the French league championship last season.