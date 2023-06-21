Football | The head coach barked at the referee after losing the final and received a significant punishment

UEFA suspended Jose Mourinho for four games.

Football club AS Roma men’s head coach For Jose Mourinho has been given a four-game referee ban, says the European football association Uefa in its press release.

The reason is the referee of the final match of the Europa League by Anthony Taylor strong review. Mourinho said many times that Taylor is “a disgrace to the sport”.

Roma will play in the Europa League next season, and Mourinho will not be allowed to participate in the first four games that he would otherwise go to. This means that even if the Portuguese changes club, his ban will remain valid in the Euro arenas.

Mourinho’s in addition, his employer receives penalties. The Roman club must pay fines of more than 50,000 euros and will not be allowed to bring their fans to their next Euro match. This is justified, for example, by shooting fireworks, throwing objects and disturbing the audience during the final. Roma supporters had also disturbed referee Taylor at the Budapest airport after the game.

Uefa, on the other hand, did not sanction Sevilla, whose supporters took over the pitch when the championship was decided.