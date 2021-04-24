Football The hated coach may return Kiev to Dynamo champion as early as Sunday, but supporters will not forget his words

Mircea Lucescu muttered five years ago that Russia and Ukraine are one and the same country to him. In addition, he has coached Dynamo’s worst rival for more than a decade.

Ukrainian football success club FK Dynamo Kyjiv, or Kiev Dynamo, can ensure his return as the country’s football champion as early as Sunday.

Dynamo lead the Ukrainian league by ten points to FK Shahtar Donetsk after four rounds of play. A victory over FK Ingulets Petrove would know the championship.

The championship was last celebrated in Kiev five years ago, in the spring of 2016.

The club’s 16th Ukrainian championship is already almost in the hands of Dynamo, but an experienced Romanian coach Mircea Lucescun it is pointless to expect praise from supporters.

“The situation is not easy for me. Organizing the game and achieving the result in such a short time has been difficult, but we succeeded, ”Lucescu said during the match, according to news agency AFP.

75 years old Despite his success, Lucescu is a man hated in many ways in the Dynamo camp.

Some of the most fanatical supporters have still not forgiven the rumbles of an experienced pilot five years ago.

“Russia and Ukraine are one and the same country to me,” Lucescu said at the time.

“They were separated by chance. For my peers, this is all from the former Soviet Union. ”

The state of war continued in Eastern Ukraine at that time for the second year. In addition, Russia had detached the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine and annexed it to itself.

Mircea Lucescu is in a tight spot as the coach of the Kiev Dynamo.­

Lucescu has been coaching Dynamo since July 2020. The beginning was awkward other than because of geopolitical statements.

The club’s ultra-supporters threatened the Romanian pilot because he had previously coached Dynamo’s main opponent, Shakhtar, for as long as 12 years.

Dynamo’s ultras accused Lucescu of speaking inappropriately about the company over the years. His hiring was seen as a spit in the face of all supporters.

Lucescu already had time to announce that he would leave the wash after only two working days, until he resigned later that month.

Supporters “Lucescu go away” sheets are still a familiar sight in the auditoriums, and Romanian pilots have been urged to leave the company in various songs as well.

“I don’t consider them fans. I am interested in the game, and the result of the fact that tea Dynamo better team, “Lucescu told AFP: According to the last week.

Ultra supporters, meanwhile, announced this week that they would not trust Lucescu, even if this would take the club to the Champions League.