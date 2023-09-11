Football | The hacker who exposed the tax evasion of soccer stars was sentenced to years in prison

Rui Pinto received a four-year suspended prison sentence.

Portuguese hacker Rui Pinto was sentenced to a four-year suspended prison sentence in his home country on Monday, reports news agency AFP.

Pinto, 34, is especially known for one of the biggest data leaks in sports history. It was publicly named “FootballLeaks“.

Between 2015 and 2018, he revealed a total of 18.6 million documents, which contained information such as Lionel Messi’s and Neymar’s tax evasion by football superstars like

In addition, there was information in the document leak To Cristiano Ronaldo attached on suspicion of rape. Last year it was reported that a US judge dismissed the lawsuit against Ronaldo, where the football player was accused of rape. According to news agencies, the reason behind the decision was that the lawyer of the woman who accused Ronaldo repeatedly used hacked documents in the case.

Hacker justified his actions by saying that he would have acted as a socially significant whistleblower. However, in addition to 89 data breach crimes, Pinto was also accused of attempted extortion.

In addition to attempted blackmail, Pinto was finally found guilty of five illegal information system hacks and three breaches of confidentiality.

Surface was arrested in Hungary in 2019. He was extradited to his home country, where he has also cooperated with the authorities. In addition to the status of the accused, Pinto is currently also a witness under witness protection.

In addition to football revelations, Pinto has been involved in “In Luanda Leaks“. In this data leak has been revealed to be one of Africa’s richest women of Isabel dos Santos of the activity. Dos Santos is the long-serving former president of Angola by José Eduardo dos Santos daughter.

