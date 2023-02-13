Football | The Guardian: Uefa report says Uefa was primarily responsible for the chaos at the Paris final

The conclusion of the Uefa expert panel is that Uefa itself was primarily responsible for the failures that came close to leading to the loss of life in the Champions League final.

European According to the football association Uefa’s own report, Uefa was primarily responsible for the chaos of the Champions League final played in Paris, says the person who obtained the report The Guardian magazine.

For six months, a group of experts appointed by Uefa investigated why the Champions League final was preceded by crowd chaos that endangered human lives. According to the Uefa report, deficiencies in safety arrangements were close to leading to a disaster in which people could have died.

In spring 2022 Liverpool and Real Madrid faced each other in the final played in Paris.

According to the report, one of the problems was that UEFA’s own security unit was on the sidelines of decision-making. The security unit had no part in the planning of the event or in responding to the crisis, The Guardian reports on the findings of the report.

The local police chief should have made a decision with UEFA’s security unit to postpone the start of the match, but instead the UEFA president by Aleksander Čefer made the decision himself on the staircase of the VIP area.

According to the report, the Paris police and the French Football Federation, to whom Uefa had delegated responsibility, failed to plan and manage the event, but at the same time, the report emphasizes that Uefa was ultimately ultimately responsible.

“The conclusion of the expert group is that the owner of the event, Uefa, was primarily responsible for the failures that came close to leading to destruction,” the report says.

In the report attention is also paid to how the blame for responsibility was clearly tried to be shifted to the accounts of other parties, such as supporters.

“The conclusion of the expert group is that the claims about large numbers of ticketless supporters or supporters with fake tickets were distorted. They have been presented as facts that have evaded the responsibility of those responsible for failures in planning and operational management. This is reprehensible and involves Uefa, Uefa event organizers, the French Football Federation, the Paris police, government officials and French ministers.”

According to the report, the claims that the flagless supporters were to blame for the course of events are reminiscent of the Hillsborough disaster, where similar claims were made [kannattajien vastuusta]. The claims persisted for decades until they were proven false.