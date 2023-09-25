Football | The Guardian: Uefa accused of falsifying evidence and saving the reputation of a friend of the chairman

According to The Guardian, new information has been found about the failure of security measures for the 2022 Champions League final.

European The Football Association (Uefa) has been accused of “completely false” evidence in its own investigation into the catastrophic Champions League final in 2022. It is suspected that the UEFA president by Aleksander Čefer wants to protect his good friend, the head of UEFA’s security unit Željko Pavlica.

of The Guardian behind the accusations is UEFA’s director of events at the time Sharon Burkhalter-Lauwho was the second leader in the planning of the final match between Liverpool and Real Madrid played at the Stade de France.

The security arrangements for the match failed miserably, for example the access of supporters to the stadium was congested, there was pushing and the attacks of local criminals were frightening. The situation was close to a complete disaster.

UEFA’s panel of experts said UEFA had “primary responsibility” for the situation because it failed to manage security plans and operations in Paris. However, according to the panel, the reason was not mainly the security unit, which has the task of overseeing security, but Burkhalter-Lau’s events department, because it had “superseded” the security unit.

Seen by The Guardian according to the memo, Burkhalter-Lau considers the allegations about the removal of the security unit to be completely false. According to Burkhalter-Lau, the problems were mainly caused by the Paris police, whose activities UEFA had no authority to intervene.

In addition, Burkhalter-Lau claims that Pavlica and his team did not participate in important safety meetings at any point, including before the final.

Pavlica had told the panel that he was not aware of the problems until a meeting was held 15 minutes before kick-off. At that time, Čeferin decided to postpone the start of the match. However, problems had already been mentioned in the whatsapp group of Pavlica’s unit hours before. Pavlica said that he was in the VIP area almost the whole time.

According to The Guardian, Pavlica’s account has not been included in the panel’s report.

Čeferin and Pavlica are both Slovenian. When Čeferin became president of the Slovenian Football Association in 2011, Pavlica got his first job in the association as a security officer.

When Čeferin was elected UEFA president in 2016, Pavlica was appointed as UEFA’s security advisor. In 2021, the position of UEFA security chief became open: according to The Guardian, Pavlica was chosen without an application process. According to UEFA, Pavlica was a natural choice for the job.

According to The Guardian, Pavlica has now been transferred to other positions at Uefa, but Uefa has not confirmed the matter.