Football The Guardian: Manchester United will lose a € 230 million sponsorship deal due to fan protests

United fans are organizing a boycott against the club’s main partners.

English Premier League Manchester United loses € 230 million sponsorship deal says The Guardian.

Manchester-based The Hut Group was concerned about fans ’intentions to boycott United’s commercial partners. Fans have organized a boycott to protest the club’s owners.

To the CEO of United Richard Arnold it was reported on Friday that the THG had withdrawn from the agreement, which was due to begin on 1 July. The brand marketed by THG was to appear on United’s shirts when the agreement took effect.

According to The Guardian, THG was concerned about how fans have organized to oppose United’s collaborators.

An anonymous fan group of United is organizing a social media boycott campaign against the club’s main partners. United’s main partners include Adidas, TAG Heuer and Cadbury.

The commitment of the United owners to a terrific Super League project annoyed the club’s fans, who were already disappointed with the owners ’actions.

Due to fan protests, the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool was due to be canceled on 2 May.