Monday, March 18, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | The Guardian: Jari Litmanen is still suffering from corona

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 17, 2024
in World Europe
0
Football | The Guardian: Jari Litmanen is still suffering from corona

Jari Litmanen also told what his city is.

Finland footballer of all time Jari Litmanen tells of The Guardian in the interview that he is still not in full health after the long-term illness caused by the corona virus.

“Covid stayed with me for a couple of years. Now I try to do more things. However, it's not the same, not 100 percent,” says Litmanen.

“I can now walk, bike and ski for an hour, but I have to be careful because I remember how weak I was. I focus more on family life in Tallinn than football.”

Litmanen lives with his family in Tallinn, but he emphasizes that his country is still Finland. Instead, he does not name his hometown Lahti or Helsinki, where he has also lived, as his “own” city.

“Amsterdam is my city.”

The Amsterdam club represented by Litmanen, Ajax, has also strongly embraced the Finn, as Ajax has recently published a retro clothing collection under Litmanen's name. Only For Johan Cruyff Ajax has done something similar before.

See also  HS Helsinki The wood line on Mäkelänkatu became an international phenomenon, but is there such a wonderful sight on your home street?

Litmanen won the Champions League in Ajax in 1995, five Dutch league championships and three Dutch cups.

In an interview Litmanen also commented on Finland's upcoming match against Wales. In the match to be played next Thursday in Cardiff, it will be decided who will play next week for a place in next summer's EC final tournament.

“They [Wales] are favourites, but not as strongly as they have been”, states Litmanen.

#Football #Guardian #Jari #Litmanen #suffering #corona

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Netanyahu: Israel will not launch operation in Rafah while population is 'trapped'

Netanyahu: Israel will not launch operation in Rafah while population is 'trapped'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result