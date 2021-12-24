Football The Guardian experts disagree with Golden Ball voters: Robert Lewandowski named world’s best men’s soccer player

Alexia Putellas, the Spanish midfielder of FC Barcelona, ​​was number one in the voting for the top 100 female players.

Provided British newspaper The Guardian Bayern Munich’s Polish striker was asked by a comprehensive panel of experts Robert Lewandowski the world’s best men’s soccer player in 2021.

Gerd Müllerin Lewandowski, who broke a nearly half-century-old goal record in the Bundesliga with 41 hits, was also a favorite to win the prestigious Golden Ball earlier this year. However, the vote was voted the best for the seventh time Lionel Messi.

In The Guardian’s list, Messi finished second. The top three was completed by a Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.

A comprehensive vote was now held for the tenth time, with 219 former players, coaches and journalists taking part. Helsingin Sanomat was present from Finland Ari Virtanen and Ilta-Sanomat Saku-Pekka Sundelin.

Lewandowski was voted the best in the world for the second time in a row. The top two were the same last year, but ranked third at the time Cristiano Ronaldo had dropped to eighth this year.

Again, the list favored the attackers. The best goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was 12th and best defender Ruben Dias only 14th.

From Since 2018, the magazine has selected not only the men’s list but also the top 100 female players. FC Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder was chosen as the best of the women this year Alexia Putellas.

The Swedes had a strong representation on the women’s list. The top 100 included nine Swedes, the best of whom was the 11th-ranked Chelsea defender Magdalena Eriksson.

The head coach of the 86 women’s voting team included the head coach of the Finnish women’s national team Anna Signeul and HJK head coach Jonne Kunnas.

Finns did not fit on the lists this year. In both polls, the Finnish player has managed to break into the top 100 at once.

Defender representing Portland Thorns, USA Natalia Kuikka was 92nd on last year’s list. Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki was 84th on the men’s list a year earlier.

