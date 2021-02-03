Football The grandson of dictator Mussolini now plays in the Juniors of Lazio – “For SS Lazio, Mussolini’s name is a heavy burden”

According to Italian media, it is only a matter of time before Lazio’s matches start to encourage the leader again.

Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini the granddaughter has moved to play for the Lazio junior team, he says Italian media According to The Guardian.

Former Member of the European Parliament Alessandra Mussolinin son Romano Floriani Mussolini play as the right pack. He has already played twice for Lazio’s under-19 team.

Romano Floriani Mussolini has said that he is not interested in politics, but because of his name, politics is being talked to more about him right now than football.

“I have nothing to comment on,” his mother told Adnkronos news agency.

“My son doesn’t want his privacy or choices to be commented on.”

But just choosing Lazio for his son’s choice is guaranteed to be guaranteed. The Roman club Lazio is historically seen as a favorite of the far right, as the club’s most ardent ultra-supporters have been united with the far right.

“For SS Lazio, Mussolini’s name is a heavy burden,” Il Fatto Quotidiano wrote.

“It’s only a matter of time before Lazio fans start praising Il Duce [johtajaa]. ”

Irriducibili, one of Lazio’s most notorious fan groups, was disbanded last year. It used to use racist banners in matches.

In the second year, the director of Irriducibil Fabrizio Piscitelli was shot to death in a Roman park in the middle of the day. According to Italian media, Piscitelli, known by the nickname Diabolik, had been the subject of a drug investigation and the shooting would possibly be related to drugs.

In the 2005 derby match against AS Roma, Lazio was a player at the time and a former member of Irriducibil Paolo Di Canio greeted fans from the field with a fascist hand greeting.

Lazio, who played in Serie A last year, was fined € 20,000 for the racist behavior of his supporters. Lazio supporters racistically insulted Brescia Mario Balotellia.

The Disciplinary Board of the Italian Football Association (FIGC) fined Lazio for “racist” audience songs in the 21st and 29th minutes of the match, as well as three “offensive songs”. All racist insults were directed at Balotelli.

Mussolini to the coach To Mauro Bianchess the player’s name doesn’t matter.

“On the field, he deserves his incentive. He’s a good boy, and he was part of the team even before I got here. He has been very successful in school and has shown his intelligence, ”Mauro Bianchessi said According to Italian Sky Sport.

Benito Mussolini ruled in Italy from 1922 to 1943. Mussolini used sport to prop up his politics, and during his reign football was systematically organized and stadiums were built.