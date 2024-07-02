Football | The grandmother didn’t eat so that the children could get food – “There were no options,” the grandchild says now

Bismark Ampofo slipped from HJK’s hands to Turku and Inter, where he became one of the league’s best midfielders. Telling about childhood memories is not easy for him. “There were no options,” he often says.

Turku

Last In March of this year, a young Ghanaian man Bismarck Ampofo stood helplessly at Helsinki’s main train station. He had missed the last train to Turku, and the next morning he had to be at the soccer training of the Turku club Inter.

Confused, he called his agent from the railway station, who was able to arrange a taxi ride for the player.