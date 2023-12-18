Football | The grabbing of Erling Haaland and other City players brought huge fines to the club

Manchester City will have to shell out £120,000.

English The Football Association has fined Manchester City 120,000 pounds, or about 140,000 euros, for the events in the Premier League game against Tottenham at the beginning of December.

The City players are surrounded by the referee by Simon Hooper in the final moments of the match, which ended in a 3–3 draw.

City players protested after referee Hooper stopped the game in a situation that was developing into a good place for City to score. Especially the attacking star Erling Haaland got nervous and later expressed his dissatisfaction in the message service X.

The English Football Association announced the fines on Monday evening.

“Manchester City have been fined £120,000 after players surrounded the match referee during a Premier League match against Tottenham on December 3. Manchester City admitted they did not take enough care to ensure players behaved properly,” the statement read.