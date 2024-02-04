Football | The goalkeeper's mistake decided the Premier League's top match

Arsenal beat Liverpool at home after Liverpool's defense and goalkeeper Alisson messed up in the second half. Liverpool's league lead was reduced to two points.

Arsenal celebrated an important 3–1 home win over Liverpool in the English Premier League. Arsenal moved past Manchester City into second place in the league table and two points behind the top team Liverpool.

Arsenal are three points ahead of City, but the Manchester giants have two games less to play.

Arsenal took the lead in the 14th minute Bukayo Sakan on the finish line. The hit was born when Saka shot the goalkeeper Alisson Becker's from the blocked loose ball to the pieces of the net as a game tool.

Arsenal, who played a strong opening half, were disappointed a moment before the half-time whistle when the ball went Gabriel of Magalhaes to the home team's own goal.

In the second half, Liverpool was very involved in the game, but personal mistakes cost the visitors dearly.

The home team took the lead in the 67th minute with Gabriel Martinelli's strike. The goal was born when Liverpool Virgil van Dijk and Alisson played themselves out of the situation, and Martinelli was able to shoot into the void.

You can watch a video of the goal below. The video was published by Viaplay Urheilu on their X account.

In extra time Leandro Trossard fired the final numbers of the match between Alisson's legs. of Liverpool Ibrahima Konate had flown in the 88th minute with another yellow card to the shower.

Previously on Sunday, Manchester United won 3–0 at home against West Ham.

Manchester United's Danish striker Rasmus Højlund has found a handsome goal streak in the Premier League.

Højlund, who has struggled with ineffectiveness in the Premier League since the beginning of the season, scored the opening goal of Sunday's match. Højlund's goal came in the 23rd minute of the game after a beautiful deflection and shot.

Alejandro Garnacho scored 2–0 at the beginning of the second half through a rebound. In the 84th minute of the match, Garnacho shot the final numbers of the match into the back corner.

Højlund arrived in the summer from Atalanta for a large sum and with great expectations to Manchester United.

In the group stage of the Champions League, he impressively finished off five goals, but in the Premier League, the Dane's opening goal had to wait until the end of December.

Since Højlund finally got his goal account open in the Premier League, he has been really effective. The Danish striker has scored in his four most recent league matches. In addition, he scored a goal at the end of January in the English Cup.

Chelsea's and the number one figure in the Wolverhampton match was the away team Matheus Cunha, who completed the hat trick. Chelsea lost their home match 2–4. Bournemouth drew 1-1 at home against Nottingham Forest.