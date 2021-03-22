Football The goalkeeper scored from his own penalty area – the reaction differed from many of the brothers

A rare hit was seen in Portugal’s second league level.

Goalkeepers do not usually celebrate in football as goal scorers, but there are exceptions.

The easiest way, of course, is to take penalty kick liability, and sometimes the goalkeeper succeeds after ascending an attack to a last-minute corner or free kick.

From time to time, however, the goalkeeper succeeds in a rather rare trick and shoots the ball into the goal from his own penalty area, and so did the goalkeeper of Varzim, who plays in the Portuguese second league. Ricardo.

Fighting the fall, Varzim encountered Mafra, who was staying in the middle caste of the series at his home field on Saturday.

Varzim led the match Nelson Agran 1 – 0 for the visitors.

The goalkeeper sent a long opening from his hands, which hit the ground for the first time only at the border of Mafra’s penalty area and bounced it over the visitors’ confused goalkeeper. Carlos Henriques’n.

Similar goals have been seen in the past, and the goalkeepers who scored the goal have usually reacted quite modestly to their hit. The reason the guards have said they feel sympathy for their failed colleague.

Read more: Was the new world record a cent short? The goalkeeper apologized for his almost unprecedented goal: “I didn’t know how to react”

Ricardo, on the other hand, rejoiced at his finish with full breasts and rejoiced wildly.

Hit was the final of the match, and Varzim took the important points with a 2-0 win. The team is the second to last in the series with Porto B. However, there are only two points to survive.