Football | The goalkeeper of Argentina’s World Cup gold team followed the Premier League match in the substitution

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia scored the first Premier League goal of the 2023 calendar year.

Fifth in the standings, Tottenham’s return to the league pitches has gone smoothly after the World Cup break. The team lost to an away draw against Brentford on Boxing Day, and now they lost to Aston Villa.

Buendia chastised Tottenham, who played sluggishly, in the 50th minute of the game. Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris could not be imprisoned by Douglas Luiz long shot. Ollie Watkins was first there and played the ball to Buendia who finished. Lloris gets to take part of the hit on his neck.

In the 73rd minute of the match, Luiz gave the visitors a 2–0 lead.

The goalkeeper who recently won the World Cup gold in the Argentine national team Emiliano Martinez was on Aston Villa’s bench.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery justified the decision by saying that Martinez needs rest. Aston Villa is 12th in the league table.

In the evening match, the home team Nottingham Forest ended in a 1–1 draw against Chelsea.

Chelsea took the lead against Nottingham in the 16th minute when Raheem Sterling shot the ball that bounced off the top bar into the bars of the net.

The tenacious home team equalized after just over an hour by Serge Aurier finished off the corner kick with skill.

The big club Chelsea is only eighth in the league table.