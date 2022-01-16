Football The goalie’s comic blunder at the last minute paid off – one picture sums up the pain

Sierra Leone tied for a draw at the last minute against Côte d’Ivoire in the African Championships.

Ivory Coast appeared to be on their way to their second win in their first-round match at the Africa Championship, leading Sierra Leone by a 2-1 finish in the final on Sunday.

Then the goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangarélle there was a bad failure that cost the full points.

A teammate tried to return the ball to Sangaré, but the header went a little wide. Sangaré tried to get a goal back for FC but despite all his hard work down the right, he just couldn’t complete the move.

Sangaré got the ball on, but he released the grip when he fell on his face on the grass.

He was there first Steven Caulkerwhich input Alhaji Kamara finished evening the smoothing paint.

“I can’t explain that goal. Even as a coach Jürgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola, they would not be able to prepare for that goal either, ”commented the head coach of Côte d’Ivoire Patrice Beaumelle.

Sangaré injured further in the situation, and the goal stood the last minute defender Serge Aurier.

A picture of Sangaré spread on social media on Sunday night, the look of which crystallizes the pain well.

In addition to Alhaji Kamara, the hero of Sierra Leone was the goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara, which was rejected during the opening session Frank Kessien penalty kick.

Ivory Coast has four points out of two matches, Sierra Leone two.