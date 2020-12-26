Football The goal scored by Amanda Rantanen on her face was the last staple: a disappointed Scottish coach leaves

Scotland played in the last World Cup but did not reach the European Championships.

Scottish head coach of the women’s national football team Shelley Kerr leave his job. The Scottish Football Association says so on its website.

The European Championship qualifiers, which are still two matches away, were a disappointment for Scotland, when Finland took two wins from two mutual games. As a pre-favorite for Scotland, it knew the escape of the European Championship venue.

Finally, Scotland’s hopes for a success were cut off Amanda Rantasen to do extra time to finish on December 1st. The goal that Rantanen put on his face was one of the most shocking moments of the Finnish sports year and lifted Finland close to the European Championship venue. Finland won the match 1-0.

“I laughed and cried when watching it. I’m really happy that I was able to help the team win an important game around. It was the most important and perhaps the funniest goal of my career, ”Rantanen told HS about his goal.

Scottish the Football Association says that based on the discussions, it was concluded that now was the right time to give space to the successor who will be responsible for the World Cup qualifier project. In previous World Cups, Scotland played just under Kerr. The World Cup venue was the first in the country.

“Of course I’m disappointed that we managed to achieve EM-place. Expectations were high due to recent success, but I couldn’t be more proud that I managed to take my team to the World Cup with my background team, ”Kerr said in a statement.